Punjab polls: Shah ridicules Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday mocked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, saying that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal wants to become the chief minister of Punjab and Goa while, Congress’ chief ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh was a ‘captain’ who is taking orders from Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a public rally in Amritsar in Punjab, which goes to poll on February 4, Shah said the campaign to make India ‘Congress-free’ was on track as he urged the Punjab voters to choose the Shiromani Akali Dal–Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance.

“The Chief Minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) is never seen in Delhi. He wants to become the chief minister of Punjab as well as Goa,” Shah said.

He also mocked Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh.

“What kind of a captain is he, if he has to take orders from Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi),” Shah said.

The Punjab polls, to be held on February 4, will see a triangular between the ruling BJP-SAD alliance, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party - which is tipped to make major electoral gains in the state.

