BJP planning blitz against 'illegal' voters in WB

The BJP is planning a major blitzkrieg against the ruling TMC in West Bengal over its alleged complicity in including lakhs of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the state’s voters list.

Sources told The Statesman that the party has identified over 1.50 crore such alleged illegal voters in the West Bengal voters’ list and is planning to rake up the issue in the run-up to next year’s panchayat elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has been vigorously pursuing the issue of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in West Bengal and other states bordering Bangladesh for some time and it has been a major plank of the party’s electoral campaign.

Buoyed over the 22 per cent increase in its vote share in the recent by-elections in Kanthi Dakshin assembly constituency, the party has now decided to go all out against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of illegal migrants in West Bengal, sources said.

In the BJP’s own assessment the majority population in the state is

peeved over Banerjee’s strong appeasement policy towards a particular community and feel ‘threatened’.

The BJP is also planning to highlight the ruling TMC’s alleged misrule and involvement in corruption. The party leadership

has in the past alleged that the TMC has been misusing the allegedly ‘politicised’ police and bureaucracy for its narrow political ends. ‘We will also take this issue to the common people across the state,”

party sources said.

The BJP is working out a strategy to expose Mamata Banerjee’s alleged politics of ‘appeasement, with an eye to vote

bank’. The party has found that about 1.50 crore illegal migrants from Bangladesh are currently settled in West Bengal holding valid ration and Aadhaar cards. The BJP will begin by pressing for a probe into the manner in which these illegal migrants’ names have been inserted into the voters’ list in the state.