A brief timeline of Nirbhaya gangrape case

As the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence on all four convicts in the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape, the judgement was hailed by many especially those who have been closely following the brutal case.

As per the SC order, Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur who were convicted on charges of brutally raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death will be sent to the gallows.

The order comes after the Delhi High Court earlier upheld their conviction and death sentence.

Here’s a timeline of the horrific incident that shook the nation:

*Dec 16, 2012: A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern is raped by six people, including a juvenile, inside a moving bus in Delhi.

* Dec 17: The driver of the bus along with two others are arrested. Another accused is arrested a day later.

* Dec 21: Fifth accused, a juvenile arrested from east Delhi while the sixth accused is nabbed from Bihar.

* Dec 22: The victim, fighting for her life with grievous injuries, records statement before a sub-divisional magistrate.

* Dec 23: A fast track court is set up by the Delhi High Court.

* Dec 27: The condition of the victim deteriorates and she is airlifted to Singapore for treatment.

* Dec 29: The victim succumbs to her injuries and her body is flown back to Delhi the next day for cremation.

* Jan 3, 2013: All the six accused are charged with rape, murder, kidnapping, destruction of evidence, and attempted murder.

* Jan 28: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) declares that one of the accused is a minor who at the time of the crime

was 17-year-old.

* Feb 2: The Fast track court charges the five men, excluding the juvenile for murder, gang rape and other offences. Trial begins on Feb 5.

* March 11: One of the accused lodged in Tihar Jail, Ram Singh is found hanging in his cell.

* Aug 31: Juvenile Justice Board sentences the minor accused to a three-year stay in a special home.

* Sep 10: All the four accused Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh are held guilty on all counts.

* Sep 13: The court sentences to death Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

*March 13, 2014: Delhi High Court upholds the trial Court verdict of death for the convicts.

*March 15: Supreme Court stays the execution of the convicts after they alleged that they were denied a fair trial.

*Dec 18, 2015: The juvenile convict walks out free after spending three years in a correction home.

*April 3, 2016: Supreme Court begins hearing into the Nirbhaya case

*March 27, 2017: Supreme Court reserves verdict after hearing the case for nearly a year.

*May 5, 2017: A three-member bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R. Banumathi upheld the death sentence on all four convicts.