Kate Winslet pays tribute to Alan Rickman

Oscar-winner Kate Winslet has paid a touching tribute to her "Sense and Sensibility" co-star Alan Rickman, saying the actor was very "kind".

The 41-year-old actress revealed how the veteran star, who passed away at the beginning of 2016, had a habit of ensuring he was always the one to pay the bills at a restaurant, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"At Al's memorial, Juliet Stevenson told the story of how whenever Al would go out to supper and anyone else would try and pay, he would somehow have phoned ahead or slipped his credit card ahead of the meal so no one even got a look at the cheque," Winslet said.

"He was always a great big softy. If there was one word I could use to really describe Al, it would be kind."

Earlier this year, following the news of his demise, Winslet described Rickman as one of "the kindest and best men".

The two had reunited for 2015's "A Little Chaos", which Rickman directed.

"He was loved enormously by so many. He was an exceptionally warm and giving man and an utterly phenomenal actor and gifted director," she said at the time.