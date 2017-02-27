Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional on son's heart surgery

Popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel got emotional on his The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show while opening up about complications following the birth of his son Billy 10 days ago.

Kimmel broke down during his nearly 15-minute-long monologue on the show on Monday as he recounted the "terrifying" few hours after Billy was born April 21, reports variety.com.

He said he got frightened for about three hours after Billy was born, and a nurse at the hospital noticed and rushed him into emergency care.

Kimmel thanked the doctors and nurses of the facility where Billy was born, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles where Billy was rushed for an emergency heart surgery.

He also made a plea for politicians on both sides of the aisle to make sure Americans have access to health care especially for those with pre-existing conditions, as his son has after being born with a heart defect.

"If your baby is going to die, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," he said.

Kimmel said the surgeon "did some kind of magic I can't even begin to explain. It was the longest three hours of my life."

Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, also have a two-year-old daughter, Jane.