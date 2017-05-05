Denise Gough wants to star in a comedy film

Actress Denise Gough says she is desperate to star in a comedy film because she thinks she is very good at playing light-hearted characters.

The 38-year-old actress says she does not understand why nobody casts her in the comedy genre, reported Contactmusic.

"John Ridley said 'I have to write you a romantic comedy because everything I've seen you in is so heavy'. I'm very good at comedy but nobody lets me do it.

"But at the moment I want everything I do to have a message, otherwise what's the point? I don't just want to go out on stage and fall in love with someone," Denise says.