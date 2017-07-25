$25 mn being spent on 'Justice League' re-shoots

The makers of upcoming superhero film Justice League are spending approximately $25 million on extensive re-shoots to ensure that the movie builds on the creative success of Wonder Woman.



Warner Bros and DC Comics, which haven't said anything yet on the scheduling trouble, have dragged on extensive re-shoots for roughly two months in London and Los Angeles, reports variety.com, quoting sources.



Justice League features actors Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa.



Like The Avengers, Justice League centres on a group of superheroes who come together to save the world. The ensemble nature of the comic book movie, and the fact that its cast includes several of the most in-demand actors working in Hollywood today, is creating scheduling headaches that have prolonged the shooting.