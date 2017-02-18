I love challenges

Very recently, the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised its second edition “The Calcutta Talks” at its premises to complement the Calcutta Gallery that has put together with rare and heretofore little-viewed photographs of the city. The pictorial display, housed in the iconic building, largely traces the industrial and business history. It has been methodically arranged under heads such as diversification of East India Company’s business, banking and insurance, the Howrah Bridge, the airport, port and railways, the service industry, etc.

For its second edition, acclaimed international artist— Gerry Judah was the keynote speaker. Born in Kolkata his works are adorned in all major museums in Europe and the US. He has offered to set up his installation in his birthplace, which will be his first installation in India. At the age of 10 his family moved to London but Kolkata keeps coming in his artistic journey. India’s dramatic landscapes, its ornate architecture and theatrical rituals have all been profound influences on his work. He has created sculptures for Ferrari, Porsche, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, etc.

“I look forward to creating a unique and impressive installation, for which the Bengal Chamber will be coordinating with the state government. This work of art is to commemorate the Jewish community, the population of which has dwindled down to 22 in the city. It will provide a global statement to the city’s diversity and inclusive plural culture,” said Judah.

Amongst a number of commissions from public museums and institutions, he was asked by the Imperial War Museum in London to create a large model of the selection ramp in Auschwitz- Birkenau. Returning to his fine art beginnings he began to make art born of his reflections on historical and contemporary events creating a body of large three-dimensional paintings. His art installations, many of which included cars of big brands are a sense of motion and speed about it, lending a dynamic movement to the static sculpture. “I constantly discover all the time. I know what I want to do and love challenges,” said Judah.