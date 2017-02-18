Retro 'Indu Sarkar' for youngsters to know about Emergency: Bhandarkar

National Award winner Madhur Bhandarkar, who recently wrapped up shooting of Indu Sarkar, set against the Emergency, believes the younger generation should know about what transpired during the turbulent 21-month period in the 1970s.



"Emergency is a subject that today's generation doesn't know and they should be aware of it. Today's generation should know exactly what had happened at that time. How things were suppressed and civil liberties were being snatched. That story has to be told to today's generation," Bhandarkar told the media here.



Starring Kirti Kulhari and Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles, the film narrates the story of a stammering poetess who rebels against the system during Emergency (1975-1977).



Lauding the performances and chemistry between the two actors, the Fashion and Chandni Bar filmmaker said he enjoyed shooting the movie in a span of 41 days.



"I made a lot of films which are contemporary but I wanted to travel back in time. It is very retro for me," he added.



Asked about any political reactions the film might elicit, he said one has to wait for the trailer to discern responses.