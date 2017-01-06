UDAY: Haryana power utilities rank sixth

The Haryana power utilities, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), have been ranked sixth in the country in terms of achievement of targets under the ‘Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana’ (UDAY).

An official spokesperson of the Power Department today said that an announcement to this effect had been made by Union Minister of State for Power, Piyush Goyal. He said that the excellent performance of UHBVN and DHBVN under the UDAY scheme, launched by the Union Power Ministry to reduce the debt burden on power utilities, had been appreciated at national level. Under the scheme, the debt burden on the utilities has decreased, and the utilities are achieving the target of providing electricity 24-hour to the consumers. While 24-hour power supply is being provided in 173 villages in the state from this month onwards, urban and industrial areas were already receiving 24-hour power supply.



He said that Haryana had opted for the UDAY scheme on March 11, 2016. Under the scheme, targets were set for power utilities, including reduction of line losses, installation of transformers and meters on 11KV feeders, segregation of domestic and agricultural feeders, strengthening of feeders, checking electricity theft, provision of LED bulbs and tube lights instead of ordinary bulbs and tube lights and issuing new connections.