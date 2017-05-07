  1. Home
Lightning kills 3, injures 2 in Odisha

    PTI | Berhampur (Odisha)

    May 7, 2017 | 07:02 PM
Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

Lightning kills three persons and injures two others in separate incidents in Ganjam district, police said on Sunday.

A 15-year-old high school girl student of Patapur died after she was struck by a lightning bolt on the outskirts of the village Saturday evening.

In another incident, a 51-year-old man of Kaindi village died after he was struck by a thunderbolt Saturday, the police said.

A 27-year-old man of Patiguda died and two others were injured when thunderbolt struck them when they were sitting in the verandah of a panchayat office Saturday evening, the police said.

The injured were undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and their condition was stated to be serious, police said.

