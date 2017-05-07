Himachal Pradesh sees mercury crossing 40 degree mark

The hills of Himachal Pradesh continued to experience hot weather on Sunday with the day temperature crossing the 40 degree mark in Una town, a weather official said. But rains and thundershowers are in store this week.



Una town was the hottest in the state with a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius.



"Temperatures remained on the higher side owing to lack of rains," an official at the meteorological office here said.

Sundernagar in Mandi district recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, while Dharamsala was two notches above average at 32.2 degrees.



State capital Shimla was at 28.2 degrees, five notches above average. On Saturday, the day temperature in Shimla was 27 degrees.



The Met department said western disturbances would be active in the region with chances of rain and thundershowers across the state on May 9-10.

