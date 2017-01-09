Himachal government cancel leaves of officials

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday cancelled the leaves of officials of various departments and directed authorities to complete restoration work at earliest in snow affected areas.

Singh also reviewed the position of roads, electricity, and water and essential commodities in the areas affected by heavy snowfall, with senior officers of various departments.

He immediately released Rs.25 crores for restoration of roads, electricity and water, in the areas, which were affected, by heavy snowfall during last three days.

Singh said Shimla being the state capital is also face of Himachal and should be better prepared than others, in matter of services, being provided by various government agencies. He asked electricity department officials to ensure supply of electricity in the capital by Tuesday evening and at the earliest, in other parts of the State.

Chief minister asked the officers to utilize the funds available with them and said that additional funds would also be provided, as per requirement of various departments. He said leaves of officers and officials of these departments may be cancelled, as per need, of the respective departments.

The chief minister also ordered enquiry into the death of a child in incubator in KNH during this period. He ordered that all the faulty generators, in use in hospitals, in Shimla should be immediately repaired or replaced as per, inspection report.

Chief minister was apprised by PWD officers that almost half of the roads, closed during last three days, had been opened including main roads, which are already open in the state. “Rest of the roads mostly in rural areas will also be opened at the earliest,” he said, adding a work force of 14 thousand persons, has been pressed into service, to clear the roads.

He asked IPH officers to restore water supply in Shimla and other areas affected by the recent snow fall.

He also asked the officers to ensure sufficient stock of essential commodities, in the areas affected by heavy snow and also elsewhere in the state.