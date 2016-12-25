Himachal being promoted as film destination

Himachal government is promoting the state as a filming destination and encouraging film tourism, both for revenue generation and also for creation of employment especially in less developed and less travelled areas.

A state government official said the state has been blessed with immense natural beauty, serene environment and the state has always remained a big attraction to the film makers from different parts of the world. “Himachal has several scenic locations which are ideal to the film makers especially in the remote belts and the government is making all-out efforts to develop these sites to facilitate the tourists and film-makers,” he said.

The official said film fraternity has always been excited about filming in Himachal. A number of films have been shot in Himachal Pradesh and many of which have been big success like Anbe Vaa, Badrinath, Bang Bang, Black, Heena, Kudrat, Dev D, Enthiran, Highway, Jab We Met, Liar's Dice, Lootera, Love in Simla, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Rani Padmini, Roja, Ship of Theseus, Young Malang etc.

The government officials said the government is playing a proactive role in promoting film tourism by supporting film makers. “A single window clearance system has been set up to assist the film makers for granting the shooting and building permissions, law and order related issues and movement of equipment at their level,” he said.

The officials added a nodal agency/officer for purposes of promoting and facilitating film shooting will also be appointed in the state. Familiarization (FAM) tours for foreign filmmakers would also be facilitated by the support of the state government. Further, the government is also exploring possibilities of setting up of film studio in the state for promoting film tourism in the state.