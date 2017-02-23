High security alert as PM Modi holds election campaign in Manipur

A high alert has been sounded and security has been beefed up in Manipur as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state to launch election campaign on Saturday amid a shutdown call.

The state is set for its 60-member Assembly election in two phases on March 4 and 8, and Modi is expected to hold a massive rally in the state capital.

Tight security cordon has been thrown in and around the city, especially at the Langjing Achouba ground, the venue of Modi’s campaign.

A statewide ‘shutdown’ call has been given by a group of militant outfits protesting against Modi's visit.

The rebel group, which calls itself ‘Coordination Committee’ or CorCom comprises major rebel outfits, has given the ‘shutdown’ call from 6 am till Modi's departure.

A high alert in the state has been sounded in view of security inputs about likely attempts by NSCN (I-M) cadres and others to disrupt Modi’s public address.

Meanwhile, a total of 280 companies of central paramilitary forces will be deployed for election duty in the state, which has been under three-month-long economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council along the state highways.

The Centre will deploy an additional 30 companies of Central paramilitary forces in the state for the smooth conduct of the state assembly election, according to Manipur Chief Secretary O Nabakishore.