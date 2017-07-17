Pakistan violates ceasefire; girl, soldier killed

An eight year old girl Sajida and an army soldier were killed on Monday morning when Pakistani troops shelled the civilian areas of Mendhar, Manjakote and Bhimber Gali sectors in Poonch and Rajouri district. Another soldier was also wounded.

Police said that an elderly woman and a man were seriously injured due to indiscriminate shelling in the Manjakote village of Poonch.

Army spokesman, Colonel Maneesh Mehta said that the Indian posts were strongly retaliating to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector at around 7.30 am today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

In the fire exchange, Naik Muddasar Ahmed was grievously injured when mortar shells landed on his bunker. He was evacuated to the MI room where he succumbed to his injuries.

Naik Muddasar Ahmed 37 years, belonged to Village Duchoo, Tehsil Tral, District Pulwama, in Kashmir, and is survived by his wife Shaheena Muddasar and two children.

He is the fourth soldier belonging to J-K martyred during past one week.

