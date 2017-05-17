Five swine flu cases detected in Odisha, government 'fully prepared'

Five swine flu cases have been detected in Odisha and senior health officials said the state government is “fully prepared” to tackle the situation.

“Five persons have tested positive for H1N1 virus in the state during the last couple of days. They are undergoing treatment in private hospitals in Bhubaneswar,” director of Health Services, Dr Kailash Chandra Dash, said.

While two of the patients had come from Kalahandi and Jagatsinghpur districts, the other three were from places close to the state capital, he said.

“All the patients are stable and recovering fast,” he said.

One of them was a 79-year-old woman who was seeking treatment for some heart-related ailment and H1N1 virus was detected during the course of investigation, Dr Dash said.

The patients had approached the hospitals with different complaints in the last week of July. Their blood samples were sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and swine flu was detected, doctors said.

Asking the people not to panic, the director of health services said, swine flue is no more affecting people with the severity as in the previous years.

At its present form, it can be described as seasonal influenza, he said.

“However, people need to be cautious while moving in crowded places. In case of cold and sore throat, they should seek medical advice immediately, he said.

Stating that the state government is fully geared up to deal with any situation, Dr Dash said there is sufficient stock of medicines.

A public awareness drive is also being launched to sensitise the people about the disease, he said.

Special wards have been put in place in all the medical college hospitals and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar to handle swine flu cases, he said.

Arrangements have also been made in district headquarter hospitals, he said.