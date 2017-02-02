Captain Amarinder promises to free Sikhs languishing in jails

Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday promised to bring back innocent Sikh youths languishing in jails around the country.

Addressing a mammoth rally at the Purani Dana Mandi in the last leg of campaigning ahead of the February assembly polls, Singh blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for reviving the fear of terrorism and violence in the state.

“Punjab was brought out of the throes of terrorism with great difficulty but with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the threat of violent disruptions and revival of terrorism has come back to haunt the people of the state,” said Singh.

“If the Congress came to power, it will ensure that peace prevails in the region at all cost,” he added.