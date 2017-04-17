Passengers departing IGIA can claim refund on UDF

Bringing in more clarity on its recent order to reduce user development fee (UDF) charges at the IGI Airport, the civil aviation regulator has said that domestic passengers who travelled from the airport after July 7 can claim a refund from airlines.



According to a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order dated July 18, domestic passengers can claim a refund within 45 days.



As per the order international passengers can claim a refund in a period of 60 days.



The development follows DGCA's order of July 7 that implemented AERA's (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority) order issued in 2015.



The AERA's 2015 order had drastically slashed the UDF charges on departing air passengers and abolished it for the arriving ones.



The order has been implemented after the Supreme Court set aside a stay order placed on it by the Delhi High Court.



The DGCA's order of July 7 had reduced the UDF for domestic passengers to Rs 10, while it brought it down to Rs 45 for international passengers.



The earlier charges on departing domestic passengers were in a range of Rs 230 to Rs 545 and for international passengers Rs 560 to Rs 1,320.

