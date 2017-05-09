Georgia to connect six Indian cities with flights

Georgia will soon launch flights to six Indian cities soon, the Caucasian region country's Ambassador to India Archil Dzuliashvili said here on Tuesday.

"The government of Georgia has signed an air service agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation for this. Soon we will meet Indian airline companies to launch flights between the two countries," Dzuliashvili said at a meeting of World Trade Centre and All India Association of Industries.

Planning to expand economic relations, both nations are conducting a feasibility study to sign a Free Trade Agreement, he said.

"The report of the study would be ready in six months. We would launch formal negotiations for the agreement. Georgia already has an FTA with European Union and initiated talks on FTAs with US and Canada," the envoy added.

Pointing out that Georgia is located at the crossroads of West Asia and Europe, he invited Indian companies to invest in his country and make it a gateway for their entry into the EU.

Georgia is in the process of establishing road/rail connectivity with Bulgaria, Romania and other countries in the Black Sea which are emerging destinations for trade and investment to make Georgia an international trading hub, said Dzuliashvili.

In his welcome remarks, WTC Mumbai Vice Chairman Vijay Kalantri said that currently, the annual bilateral trade between India-Georgia stands at $107 million and is expected to grow higher and faster in the next five years.

"To further enhance the trade ties between the two countries, the WTC Mumbai will shortly take a 30-member delegation in September to Georgia representing sectors like food processing, pharma, hospitality, healthcare, realty, solar energy, tourism, shipping, logistics, tea and entertainment," he said.

World Trade Centres Association (WTCA), New York CEO Scott Ferguson urged Georgia to set up a WTC in a leading commercial city to catalyse trade and investments to that country.

"This would place Georgia on the global trade and commerce map and encourage neighbouring centres to set up WTCs in their regions," he said.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Satinder S. Ahuja, Honorary Consul General of Georgia in Mumbai.