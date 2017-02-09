Domestic car sales increase 11% in January

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 14.4 per cent to 2,65,320 units in January from 2,31,917 units in the same month last year.



Domestic car sales were up 10.83 per cent at 1,86,523 units as against 1,68,303 units in January last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).



Motorcycle sales declined 6.07 per cent to 8,19,386 units last month as against 8,72,323 units a year earlier.



Total two-wheeler sales in January declined 7.39 per cent to 12,62,141 units as compared with 13,62,879 units in the year-ago month.



Sales of commercial vehicles were down marginally at 61,239 units in January, SIAM said.



Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 4.71 per cent to 16,20,045 units from 17,00,141 units in January 2016, it added.