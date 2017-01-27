Cabinet approves 10 nuclear reactors for power generation

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of 10 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) for nuclear power generation.

"The cabinet has approved to install 10 indigenously built PWHRs," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal, who is Union Power and Coal Minister, said the new PWHRs will generate 7,000 MW power. At present India generates 6,780 MW from nuclear power.

Goyal also said that nuclear reactors, which will produce 6,700 MW, are under implementation and these are expected to be completed by 2021-22.

