BSE's consolidated Q4 net profit up 259%

Stock market major BSE on Friday reported an exponential rise of 258.99 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17.

The company's net profit rose to Rs 72.66 crore from Rs 20.24 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

According to the company, its total income for the quarter under review increased by 21.44 per cent to Rs 231.13 crore from Rs 190.31 crore earned during the fourth quarter of 2015-16.

Besides, the company reported an increase of 49.65 per cent in its net profit for the entire financial year 2016-17 to Rs 265.09 crore from Rs 177.13 crore in 2015-16.

The company's Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 23 per equity share of Rs 2, subject to shareholders' approval.