WBSSC has finally released the admit card 2017 for Lower Division Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDA and LDC) part II examination 2016-2017 on the official website wbssc.gov.in.

Candidates trying to download a copy of WBSSC admit card 2017 haver to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and submit it online.

As per the updates, WBSSC 2016-2017 written examination will take place on February 19. It has also been informed that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has planned to fill about 4923 posts.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the WBSSC official website candidates may face technical issues in downliad WBSSC admit card so the candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time.