IBPS SO VI results 2017: Check score cards at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of Specialist Officer VI recruitment exam 2017 on its official website ibps.in.

The institute had conducted the examination on January 28-29, and it was held to fill over 4,000 posts in the cadre.

The selection of the candidates will be done against the posts of IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) and Marketing Officer (Scale I).