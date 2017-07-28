Harbouring a positive environment

Ropes of businesses have evolved greatly — be in the way of understanding customers or engaging the team to work for a common goal. You need to have a strong internal functioning to create a positive atmosphere for both, consumers and employees to grow.

After all, making your company indispensable in this volatile market requires a team that has the will to elevate even the most basic service/product to a revolutionary solution. Technology has greatly aided management for teams to prosper on an individual level as well as being a part of the organisation. Believe it or not, Customer Relationship Management plays an important part.

Surprisingly, CRMs also include numerous tools such as asset libraries, email templates, individualised reports, and data analysis. This helps team members in improving their work capabilities while providing managers with an efficient way to measure individual performance and steer the team towards marked success. Here are a few ways where CRM proves to be a valuable asset for building a stellar team:

Time management: This is a frequent woe amongst the ranks of the organisation, with managers remaining hassled as teams often fumble over meeting deadlines and timely dissemination. This can be effortlessly solved through collating and populating information, making the entire process of manual supervision significantly redundant. This also permits time sensitive scheduling of tasks, so that team members can make the most of limited time, while tracking out unnecessary time consuming tasks.

Elevated productivity: The scale of productivity is a big deciding factor in efficiency- team wise as well as on an individual basis. Productivity not only enhances the workplace culture but also boost employee morale, producing an even better company environment alongside. As CRM goes about synchronising information and culling out inferences, it creates errorfree insights based on which, personalised campaigns are created, which helps them cut ahead of the race by a large margin.

Initiates transparency: When running a flourishing business based upon a spectacular idea it is essential to inculcate an environment of transparency, especially amongst managers and their teams. CRM allows teams to view the objectives, quotas assigned, and achieved as well as tasks pending and achieved to/by the team. This helps in removing the gaps between the expectations and results, creating an ecosystem where both the team and management can host proactive discussions, to come to a solution.

Automation:This is often considered to be the chief benefit of incorporating CRM, vouched by stalwarts of the business industry in large. From keying in crucial information, setting up automated meetings, to rolling out specially crafted messages to the designated destination, they aid managers and teams alike in declassifying and automating day-to-day tasks/ operations for an efficient performance.

Synchronisation of communication: Effective communication becomes difficult as a stream of message is passed to and fro amongst the organisation, resulting in a complete chaos. It helps in streamlining both internally and externally, through its automated system, assimilating information according to their importance and teams they addressed. CRM tracks all the communication related to customer experiences or requests, so that all the stakeholders-- teams, managers, clients, are on the same page. A pro-CRM environment is convincing, yet the onus of the whole process lies within the team.

(The writer is co-founder and chief executive officer, SalezShark)