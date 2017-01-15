Winning Best Actress award for 'Neerja' truly special: Sonam 

Actress Sonam Kapoor says winning the Best Actress award for "Neerja" is special and that she will cherish the moment forever.

Sonam won the Critics' Award For Best Actor (Female) for her performance in "Neerja" at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards here on Saturday night.

Directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged, "Neerja" featured Sonam in the lead. She essayed the late valiant flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who lost her life while saving others on a hijacked Pan Am plane a Karachi.

Sonam tweeted: "Winning the best actress award for 'Neerja', was a truly special moment... But it was made more special because Aanand L Rai gave it to me... love you sir. Thank you Filmfare. I'll forever cherish this moment."

Actress Athiya Shetty also congratulated Sonam with a tweet: "Congratulations to the kindest one, Sonam Kapoor. Nobody could have played Neerja with such honesty and love. Shine on."

Fashion designer Masaba Mantena said that Sonam took he audience on "a magical, emotional roller coaster" with "Neerja".

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik said that Sonam deserved it, while Rajkummar Rao said: "Heartiest congratulations Sonam. Many more to come. More power to you. Very happy for you."