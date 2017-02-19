US First Lady Melania opens Donald Trump's Florida rally with prayer

First Lady Melania Trump kicked off her husband President Donald Trump's rally in Florida by reciting a prayer, the media reported.



While receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport on Saturday, Melania smiled and said" "Thank you, let us pray", the US Weekly reported.



After leading the crowd in the Christian prayer, Melania addressed her husband's supporters and pledged to pursue initiatives for "women and children around the world".



"I'm committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart, which will have impact on women and children all around the world," she said.



"My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity," The Hill magazine quoted the First Lady as saying.



Saturday's rally marked Trump's first rally since taking office on January 20, returning the President to a familiar position on the campaign trail.



Melania Trump has not yet moved into the White House and is currently living in New York with their 10-year-old son Barron, while he finishes out the school year.