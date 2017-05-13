In a bid to cash in on the upcoming tourist season, hop-on, hop-off buses that will ply through popular hotspots in Panaji and adjoining coastal areas were launched by Goa Tourism on Saturday.

As part of the initiative by Goa Tourism authorities, the fleet of open-roof double decker and single decker buses will have 19 halts in their circuit and promises to offer tourists a unique experience of enjoying the natural architectural hotspots of the scenic state.

According to the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), in the first phase, four buses will cover Panaji and adjoining areas while the fleet will soon be extended by 15 more buses in addition to creation of more circuits all over Goa.

At present, the circuit includes Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula cliff, the Miramar beach and other areas along with the popular Calangute beach area.

Tourists can buy a pass—valid for 24 hours—and board a bus to visit their locations of interest. They can get off at any spot for an extended period of time and hitch a ride in a following hop-on-hop-off bus.

As per estimates, Goa attracts more than four million tourists every year.

