'Arda Turan to stay at Barcelona'

Barcelona attacking midfielder Arda Turan's agent Ahmet Bulut has denied that the Turkish football team skipper could join Inter Milan this summer.

Turan was seen struggling with his form as he has made only 14 La Liga starts, and only one in the Champions League this season so far.

"Arda will stay at Barcelona," Bulut was quoted as saying by football-italia.net on Wednesday.

It was said that the 30-year-old, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2015, was priced for around $27.29 million after failing here.

According to reports in England, Arsenal have also shown interest to sign the Turkish player as a replacement for Mesut Ozil.