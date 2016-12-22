‘Dangal’ review: Wrestle and wrangle for Dangal

Film: Dangal

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar

Genre: Sports Drama

Main apni chhoriyon ko itna kaabil banaaunga ki chhore unko dekhne nahi, wo chhore ko dekhne jayengi... the power of these words rings in the ears long after the two-hour 41-minute prodigy of Dangal ends.

What sparks off as a dream in wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s mind takes shape through Aamir Khan's eyes on the silver screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Dangal. Not just a motion picture on wrestling; it’s a tug-of-war, a race and a revolution.

Glossed with a flutter of change, Aamir's vision swoops inside minds and shimmers in its matchless seed of thought.

Sketching the life story of Phogat, he cuts an unsightly figure in an off-white kurta and a heavy belly. Grey, grizzly and old, he plays a character much older for his age. Without boasting himself as the hero, he doesn’t just get into the skin but grasps the soul of the role in his performance.

From firing the words, “Mera sapna sirf chhora hi poora kar sake” to fearlessly living the lines, “Mhari chhoriyaan chhoro se kam hai ke?” Aamir makes you believe in his words.

Zaira Wasim essays young Geeta Phogat and Suhani Bhatnagar plays young Babita Kumari, the elder two of his four daughters. If the former impresses with her actions, reactions and expressions onscreen, the latter mouths Haryanvi dialogues with such swag that you squeal with laughter.

The bapu relentlessly forces them to train for wrestling after relieving the burden of cooking and cleaning, Zaira and Suhani whine and protest, but he is as haanikarak as a father can be for his little ones.

Without preaching or teaching, Aamir takes the rough with the smooth and sprinkles the magic potion of girl power. It seeps inside so subtly that you have no idea but you have already digested it.

Stepping into the shoes of Phogat, he gives you a glance into a world where equality breeds in the air. Girl or boy, there is space for you to stand neck-to-neck and let your dreams come true.

Glowing in their winning streak, Geeta and Babita grow up and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra embody the two on the big screen.

In one scene, the father and daughter face each other in a power-packed wrestling duel. Like a ball of fire, Fatima expresses her lust to win.

The pain, sadness and grief for the growing distance from his daughter is so well depicted in Aamir’s eyes that you can feel it in the scenes that play thereafter.

As the story chugs along, the excitement doubles up with the rife entertainment factor throughout the screenplay. The story may or may not be 100 per cent true from the real life story, but the drama never feels over the top.

Fatima wins hearts with her performance, both as a wrestler and a debutante, and Sanya runs neck-to-neck with her. The two make each scene so believable that it is difficult to imagine them as non-wrestlers.

Bottling it into the shape of a sports biopic, the filmmaker tucks away more depth in the game than any pep talk. Peeling into layers and untangling into loops, the movie flies high with its broad wings of mind-set.

The greatest victory for the movie, however, is in its ending. Building up the energy, enthusiasm and exhilaration for a predictable story that already holds a respectable room in record books, the makers sketch out a master plan for its climax. It’s like watching the Commonwealth Games 2010 live, once again… as your heartbeats pound faster each second when Geeta is on the akhara.

Patriotism is destined to flow in your blood as the National Anthem plays in the backdrop. Without any forceful government law, your heart will command you to stand up in respect.

Cream of the crop, Dangal seats itself on the throne among the best in the bag of Bollywood biopics.

Don't you dare miss it, warna dangal hoga!