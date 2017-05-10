Steve McQueen to direct Tupac Shakur documentary

12 Years a Slave fame director Steve McQueen has been roped in to direct a documentary on late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Amaru Entertainment, the company created by Afeni Shakur to release her son's posthumous projects, reports variety.com.

"I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist," McQueen said.

"I attended New York University film school in 1993 and can remember the unfolding hip-hop world and mine overlapping with Tupac's through a mutual friend in a small way.

"Few, if any shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man," McQueen added.

The yet untitled movie will be financed and distributed by Amaru Entertainment.

The rapper was shot and killed at the age of 25 during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996.