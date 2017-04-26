Newly discovered ants species named after Radiohead

To honour their contributions to music and conservation efforts, a new species of ants has been named after English rock band, Radiohead.

Ana Jesovnik and Ted R Schultz of Washington's Smithsonian Institution's Ant Lab discovered three species of ants, while collecting data for a study in the Venezuelan Amazon, reported The Independent.

One of the species, Sericomyrmex radioheadi, was named after the upcoming Glastonbury headliner, as noted by Phys.org.

“We wanted to honour their music. But more importantly, we wanted to acknowledge the conservation efforts of the band members, especially in raising climate-change awareness,” said Jesovnik.

Earlier this month, a species of shrimp was named after Pink Floyd as the Synalpheus Pinkfloydi.