The beautiful bleeding heart

It's the Bleeding Heart, the flower that speaks of true love of the bold and beautiful.

Among the greens, it grows wild and pretty in magenta, splendid white and drooping innocent red. It is tended with love and care in the garden. Small, yet strong, it blossoms bright.



It's the Bleeding Heart, the flower that speaks of true love of the bold and beautiful.



The heart of the bold and beautiful bleeds love so deep. It doesn't hold back. It lies open and unsullied like the fresh morning dew drops.



True, the bold and beautiful is like the perennial Bleeding Heart, which scientific name is Dicentra spectabilis.



Full of emotions, she wears her heart on her sleeve. She often speaks her heart out. She is passionate, compassionate and strong.



Nothing in the world can cut her down. She is calm in the face of storm. Come rain or shine, she grows and never grows old, for her heart is forever young.



She dreams and flies, and no mountain is high enough for her to climb.



The bold and beautiful bares her soul and lays down all her cards on the table. For, she does not know how to play the game of love, and she plays no game.



She laughs, but hides nothing. She gives it all. She bares her heart to bleed. And, it bleeds youthful beauty and mirth, strength and courage, passion, compassion and true love - deep and unconditional. For, she believes.