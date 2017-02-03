Paint the town red with pretty ribbon eyeliner

Your eyelids are the canvas of your eyes. Layer them with pretty hues of eye shadows and outline them with matching eyeliner skillfully to enhance their beauty.

Since ancient times, up until now, the ingredients and styles of painting around the eyes have been changing but the purpose remains the same - to beautify the eyes. The latest fashion trend is the ribbon eyeliner.

Many night outs and parties call for a vibrant bold look. Thanks to the ribbon eyeliner, the new obsession of make-up. It makes the eyes look sexier and more artistic. A spiral fine string like ribbon wrapped around the classic winged liner is creating waves these days.

Available in different colours from fuchsia to pastel, many young girls and women are experimenting with them. Rocking yellow, fiery red, naughty pink, glittery gold, shiny silver and shades of blue can give pretty shades above your eyes. It’s up to you to keep it single coloured or multi-coloured, using different coloured liquid liners. You may extend it till the end of your brows.

Although it seems easy to paint the eyes, the perfection of the art comes with practise. Then you may try with different shapes too. Apply them carefully and make heads turn.

Add a new twist of ribbons to your winged liner every time you step out for a party or on occasions and rock the floor.