Sushma extends help to rescue Indian stuck at Yemen border

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday extended help to rescue an Indian national reportedly stuck at a border near war zone Yemen.



"We will do our best to rescue him," Swaraj tweeted, responding to media reports that an Indian national named Vijay, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, has been stuck at Saudi Arabia-Yemen border due to bombing in the area.



Vijay who is at Al Tiwala, some 60 km away from Jizan in Saudi Arabia, has reportedly made an appeal to be rescued, saying he is living in dangerous conditions.



Vijay was sent to Saudi Arabia by an agent from Palakollu in West Godavari to work in a hospital.