Was boozing too much: Brad Pitt

Actor Brad Pitt says he has stopped drinking now as he felt he was "boozing too much".

Pitt has been going through emotional turmoil since his wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce and requested sole physical custody of their six children last September.

"I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again," Pitt told GQ magazine, reports people.com.

"Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good," he added.

Citing the reason or the force that drove him to drop alcohol, Pitt said he doesn't "want to live that way anymore".

So, he sticks to cranberry juice and "fizzy water" nowadays.

He has also been evaluating his life.

"For me, this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street. I'm an assh**e when it comes to this need for justice. I don't know where it comes from, this hollow quest for justice for some perceived slight. I can drill on that for days and years. It's done me no good whatsoever.

"It's such a silly idea, the idea that the world is fair. And this is coming from a guy who hit the lottery, I'm well aware of that. I hit the lottery, and I still would waste my time on those hollow pursuits," he added.

He is worried about his children especially after details of his bitter custody battle for them with Jolie were splashed across the media.

"I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And of course it's not done with any kind of delicacy or insight -- it's done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that's what they'll be subjected to, and that pains me," Pitt said.