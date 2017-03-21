Hilary Duff strips off on show

Actress Hilary Duff has stripped off and flashed her breast in a new episode of TV show "Younger".

The 29-year-old, who plays the role of Kelsey Peters in the comedy-drama, saw her sleep with a stranger in the scene in which one of her assets spilt out of her top, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She comes back to the cabin she's sharing with Liza, played by Sutton Foster, and is seemingly unaware of the racy wardrobe malfunction.

"Younger" is currently in its fourth season and the story line follows Kelsey (Duff) discovering that her friend Liza is actually aged 40 and not in her 20s, as previously believed.