Rishi visits Tirupati to seek blessing for success of book

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, whose autobiography "Khullam Khulla: Uncensored" released on Sunday, visited Tirupati to seek blessing for the success of the his book.

The book's title has been borrowed from the 64-year-old actor's famous song "Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono".

Taking to Twitter to share a photograph from his Tirupati visit, Rishi wrote, "Tirupati. With friends Subba Rao and Jairam this afternoon. Presented my first copy to the Lord.

Feel Blessed!"

Talking about the upcoming autobiography, Rishi had earlier said that whatever is in the book comes straight from his heart.

"My autobiography - Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! "Khullam Khulla" releases 15th January. This one's from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it!" he had written alongside the cover of the book.