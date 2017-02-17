I thought he killed it: Sophie Turner on Sheeran's 'GOT' cameo

Sophie Turner has praised Ed Sheeran's cameo on season seven premiere of “Game Of Thrones” by saying the singer totally nailed it.

The “Shape of You” hitmaker received a lot of criticism for his small appearance on the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Turner said, “I thought he killed it. Ed Sheeran is a hero! No one slay Ed Sheeran! That's rude.”

Sheeran, 26, was brought on board the HBO fantasy drama to surprise one of the cast members Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the show. Williams is a big fan of Sheeran.

But Turner revealed that she “accidentally” ruined the surprise by telling her co-star about it.

“That was fun because Maisie loves Ed Sheeran and (creators) David (Benioff) and Dan (Weiss) had it as, like, a surprise for her. So they just, they didn't tell her. I told her by accident! I was like, 'Oh, when's Ed Sheeran coming on the show?' But yeah, they kind of did it as a surprise.

“I was kind of mad because I've been talking about (Justin) Bieber coming on the show for a while now. But it's fine, I'm over it.”