School near LoC under Pak shelling, 120 students rescued

As many as 120 students of the government school at Panjgrain near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district were on Monday rescued by the district authorities when the school came under heavy mortar shelling by the Pakistani troops.

The district administration had ordered closure of all schools early morning, however, 120 students were held up and on the report of the headmaster, senior officers coordinated their safe evacuation.

District magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that heavy mortal shelling was reported in forward areas of tehsil Manjakote in Rajouri at 8:30 a.m as a result of which a population of 4500-5000 in villages Panjgrain, Rajdhani and Naika among others was affected. Two civilians were injured during shelling. One seriously injured Shah Begum was admitted in the district hospital while other injured Sharief Ahmed was given first aid.

The DM ordered closure of 20 schools along the LoC for an indefinite period. The district administration sounded alert and advised the residents to stay indoors and field officers have been deputed for coordination. Four ambulances were rushed to Ghambir, Panjgrain and Manjakote.