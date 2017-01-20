Model Richa Dhiman commits suicide

Famous Himachali model and actress Richa Dhiman on Friday allegedly committed suicide at her rented accommodation in Dharamshala in Kangra district, around 260 kms from here.

Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Sanjeev Gandhi said they have received a call at around 11.15 am that Richa wasn’t opening door despite repeated attempts. “A police team was rushed to the spot, who broke open the door and found her hanging with ceiling fan,” he said.

“As per the complaint filed by the model’s mother, Richa was having an affair with a Police Constable and she took the extreme step due to this,” he said.

A suicide note has been recovered from her possession in which she had allegedly blamed the girlfriend of the constable for taking the extreme step, sources said.

A case has been registered in this regard and police officials are further investigating the matter.

Born in Palampur area of Kangra district, she had worked in more than 100 music videos in all lingos of Himachal, for example, Kangri, Kinnauri, Kulluvi and also in Punjabi videos. She has had also featured in significant number of Bhojpuri melodies too.

Dhiman had also worked in Zee TV’s show Ranvir Rano and likewise, she had also worked in prominent Telugu movies like Payanam and Badrinath.

Richa was adjudged runner up in Miss Himalaya 2010 and she won the title of Miss Photogenic Face in Manali Winter Queen 2012. Recently she had shot a video for Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission.