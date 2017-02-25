Himachal govt failed to protect farmers’ interest, says Dhumal

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Prem Kumar Dhumal on Saturday criticized the Himachal government for failing to protect the interests of farmers and said the government, instead, stopped various farmer centric schemes that were launched by previous BJP government.

Dhumal said the previous BJP government had launched Anti Hail Guns project in apple belt of the state but Congress government, out of sheer misconceptions, stopped the ambitious project which would have saved horticulturalists from heavy losses.

“Now the horticulturalists, after witnessing Anti Hail Gun project’s success in some areas, are themselves installing these guns in their orchards at their own cost,” he said, adding this proves the success of our pro-farmer scheme.

The former chief minister accused the government of importing and distributing virus infected apple rootstocks among farmers and said the move would cause heavy damage to apple economy of the state.

“The previous BJP government had setup 18,000 polyhouses and over 4 lakh units of vermin compost to protect the interests of the farmers. However, the Congress party which had made tall promises of improving the economy of farmers during 2012 assembly elections, has not only failed to launch new schemes for their welfare but even stopped earlier pro-farmer schemes,” he alleged.

He added Congress party had promised to provide upto 75 percent compensation to horticulturalists in case of damage due to hailstorms. Though the government had not provided any compensation to them for losses incurred due to hailstorms during the last four years, he said.

“Not only this, the government had failed to implement Centre government’s schemes for farmers that have resulted in farmers not being able to avail benefits of these schemes,” Dhumal added.