Gujarat tribal man accused of bull slaughter dies in police custody

In an incident that is likely to rekindle the debate around cow slaughter, a 58-year-old tribal man accused of slaughtering a bull, allegedly died in police custody in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

Kodar Gamar was arrested on May 2 for killing a bullock under the provisions of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Gamar was in the custody of Kheroj police and was taken to hospital after he fell ill. He breathed his last on Thursday, police said.

"On Tuesday evening, Gamar had an upset stomach and fell in the bathroom. He was rushed to the hospital where he died at around 10.30 pm," police said.

Hailing from Kotda village in Khedbrahma taluka of the district, Gamar and two others were arrested from his house after a case was registered against them on April 26 for allegedly slaughtering a bullock and selling its meat as that of buffalo and goat in nearby villages.

An inquiry has been ordered into the case.

