The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is all set to "go green" by using solar energy and will reduce its electricity bill by 50 per cent in the coming years. DTC has joined hands with C&S Electric to set up solar power generation units at its bus depots.

Grid-connected rooftop solar photo voltaic (PV) power plants have already been installed at Hari Nagar, Wazirpur and BBM bus depots, having an aggregate capacity of 347Kwp, said an official.

He said the process of setting up power plants at five more depots is in the final stages of completion. DTC has 40 bus stops in all.

According to experts, the step will generate electricity, help in energy saving and revenue generation.

PK Sarkar, director, Department of Transport Planning, School of Planning and Architecture, said it is a tremendous step that DTC is getting into electricity generation. "During summer, the consumption of electricity increases several times which results in outages. So, due to solar plants, the DTC need not depend on Delhi electricity. Secondly, they can also rent electricity to others," said Sarkar, adding that the step will help in reducing harmful greenhouse gases.

DTC is not the first transport system to opt for green energy. Delhi metro has already installed 31 grid connected rooftop solar power facilities across its stations, depots, etc., with a capacity of 14,983 MWp which translates to an estimated electricity generation of 19,687 MWh annually.

DMRC has come up with a solar policy of its own to utilise as much solar power as possible for its ever increasing energy needs. It has also planned to produce 50 MWp of solar power by 2021.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science & Environment, said it is a step in the right direction. "Solar power generation is good for the environment because it is a renewable application. And you are reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Renewable energy is always going to help us hold towards clean energy path. So, if we can expand the solar power grid through decentralised or rooftop system, it will also help to reduce our dependence on electricity from the grid," she stated.