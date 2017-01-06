The 'Chamba Rumal' tableau design sent for the selection (Photo: SNS)

Himachal Pradesh will finally share space with other states to showcase its rich culture this year at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, New Delhi.

The opportunity came following the state featuring in the R-Day tableaux list, after having jostled with other states, while competing for it.

The break has brought cheers to the state as it has come after giving the R-Day celebrations a miss for four years in a row.

As many as five models of tableaux were prepared by the state Language, Art and Culture (LAC) department out of which the tableaux theme ‘Chamba Rumal’ impressed the selection committee of the ministry of defence.

Pradesh is amongst the 15 states and UTs which has been selected for showcasing their tableau in the R-Day parade.

State Language, Art and Culture Director Shashi Thakur confirming of the development said, “The department had put in its best effort in preparing five models with various themes for selection. It was the ‘Chamba Rumal’ that made an impact on the selection committee.”

Prior to its selection a number of meetings were held by the officials of LAC with the expert committee of Union Defence Ministry on the tableau for R-Day parade.

The designs that were sent for selection were made by the Himachal Pradesh University chairman Him Chatterjee and officials from the state LAC department, she added.

It was in 2013 last, that Himachal Pradesh had got an opportunity to exhibit the rich tribal culture of Kinnaur district.

On earlier occasions, in 2007 the state showcased the monasteries and monks of Lahaul and Spiti, while in 1998, the Raghunath Chariot of Dussehra festivity of Kullu was displayed.

1993 the state made a mark by winning an award in the tableau round for showcasing tourist enjoying snowfall and also an appreciation award for the tableau on famous Rock temples of Masrur.

The ‘Chamba Raumal’ is a beautiful pictorial craft that represents unique embroidery on cloth, with a technique of double satin stitches known as ‘do-rukha-tanka’(double sided) making the designs on both sides that look equally identical.

It depicts the phase when the style of miniature school of painting translated itself to the field of needle work.

The exquisite ‘Çhamba Rumal’ originated and flourished in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh in the 17th-18th century.

In 2007 to boost its commercial prospects manifold, it has been conferred legal protection under Geographical Indications of Goods Act of 1999.This is was also aimed to prevent the unauthorised production and use of Chamba Rumal by any unauthorised producer outside the geographical region of Chamba district.