Volkswagen's Pune facility records highest production ever in 2016

In 2016, Volkswagen Group India’s Pune manufacturing facility recorded its highest production numbers ever in a calendar year. The plant, which produces cars such as the Polo, Vento, Ameo and the Skoda Rapid, manufactured 145,145 cars in 2016.

Dr Andreas Lauermann, president and managing director, Volkswagen India, said, “This is the fourth year in a row that the Volkswagen Pune Plant has recorded a growth in its production volume. Despite a challenging year, there was a surge in demand for our cars this year.”

“The main contributor for the increased production was the high demand from our Indian customers who have appreciated the made-for-India and made-in-India Ameo. Along with that, the Vento whose success in India and around the world, has been noteworthy contributor too,” he added.

The Pune facility manufactured 36,700 Polos, 15,400 Ameos, 83,300 Ventos (VW exports the Polo and Vento from India) and 9,600 Rapids last year, in addition to assembling the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine. The domestic production was recorded at over 60,500 units with a 12 per cent rise compared to 2015. On the other hand, the export production saw 22 per cent growth – 84,500 cars – in 2016 compared to the previous year. The plant has achieved a localisation level of approximately 82 per cent (without engines and transmissions). Additionally, the VW Pune unit also crossed the milestone of manufacturing over 250,000 cars for the export market since the export production began in 2010.

