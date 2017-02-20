India offers to share its telecom expertise with Asean

India on Monday offered to share its expertise with Asean's member-countries in the development of their telecom and digital connectivity sectors.



"We look forward to being your preferred partner in your digital connectivity initiatives. I can assure you, we will do whatever is required, for Indian products and services to become the first choice for your telecom needs," Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said.



Sinha was addressing a conference of telecom ministers, officials and industry leaders from member-counties of the Association of South East Asian Nations, organised here by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC).



"The experience of taking technology to remote corners at affordable price can be leveraged by you to provide cost-effective communications solutions in your home countries. With our experience and expertise, it will be easy for you to achieve targets," he added.



The minister also said that India is willing to provide long-term financing to Asean member-nations for buying Indian products and services.



"Mobile technology, products and services from India come with best security, and high quality...you can rely on Indian telecom products," he said.



TEPC has organised this inter-ministerial meeting to commemorate the 25th year of Asean-India relations.



"India has committed to provide financial as well as technological support for projects that could include-high-speed fibre optic networks, digital villages, rural broadband, national knowledge network and telecom training and skill development," an official said in this connection.



TEPC is organising its two-day global business exposition -- India Telecom 2017 -- here from Tuesday. Sinha and Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the chief guests at this event.



The event will witness more than 100 foreign high-profile information and communication technology (ICT) industry delegates from over 30 countries. Its main objective is to provide opportunities to Indian telecom exporters, including SMEs and startups, to meet qualified overseas buyers.

