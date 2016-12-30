DIPP asks film industry to create awareness on piracy

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) has asked the film and TV industry to create awareness about piracy and its ill-effects, especially among the youth.



The issue was discussed during a meeting convened by the DIPP here on Wednesday. They deliberated upon all the matters related with copyright.



"The department exhorted the industry to undertake measures to create awareness among the general public, especially the youth, about piracy and its ill-effects," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.



The department appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Telangana Intellectual Property Crime Unit (TIPCU) to curb piracy of copyright protected material and expressed the need for other states to adopt this model to check the menace within their respective jurisdiction.



The participants expressed their views on various provisions of the Copyright Law and their effective implementation to counter piracy, it added.



The meeting was chaired by DIPP Joint Secretary Rajiv Aggarwal.