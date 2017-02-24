Centre wants safety audit for 300-km stretches in each state

The government has decided to go in for road safety engineering audit and asked each state to identify 300 km of stretches for the same in an attempt to improve road designing.

Several highway development works are being taken up in the form of widening of road stretches to two, four and six lanes, which take time for completing the pre-construction activity, including land acquisition, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has said.

Stressing that short-term measures will be appropriate, the ministry in an office memorandum said, "Stretches up to a total length of 300 km may be proposed by each state and UT for taking up short-term measures through operational auditions."

It said that for the stretches where no major development works are in progress or not in the pipeline, detailed road safety audits and permanent improvements may be taken up.

The ministry said further, "These operational road safety engineering audits and subsequent short-term improvement may be taken up where execution of major development project on selected stretches is expected to commence at least after one year of implementation of the short-term measures based on operational audits."